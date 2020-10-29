Photo: Wikipedia/Creative Commons

The Mayor of Nice has said that ‘all signs’ of a knife attack that killed three people, two women and a man, point towards terrorism.

At 8am Irish time, a man attacked a number of people outside the Notre-Dame Basilica, one of the main churches in the centre of the city.

Several others are injured in the Southern French city, with the attack taking place on one of Nice’s high-street, the Avenue Jean Médecin, which connects the main square and the city’s train station.

In a twitter post earlier, Mayor of the city, Christian Estrosi, says everything suggests it was terrorist who carried out the attack.

Speaking to reporters this morning, the Mayor said the attacker shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ during attack, even after being arrested.

The suspect is now in hospital with suspected severe injuries, and emergency services are on the scene.