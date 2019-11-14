At least 3 people have been injured after a shooting at a high school in California.

Students can be seen being escorted away from the building in Santa Clarita, northwest of LA, by armed police.

Officers are still searching the campus for a male suspect wearing black clothing.

“The three victims have been transported and they’re being treated right now” Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed to ABC News.

“The school is obviously on lock down, we’ve done some evacuations. We’ve extended the lock down to the local elementary schools in the area.

“We’re doing searches, we’re following up on all the leads, and we’re trying to determine the exact whereabouts of the suspect.”

113 people had been been killed or injured in school shootings in the United States from January to the start of December 2018.

With many parts of the US having about 180 school days per year, it means, on average, there’s a shooting once every eight school days.

Another database recording school shootings says 2018 had the highest number of incidents ever recorded, in figures going back to 1970.