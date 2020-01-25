The three children pictured with father Andrew

The three children found dead at a house in Dublin last night have been identified as brothers & sister Conor (aged 9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) McGinley.

At approximately 7.45pm Friday 24 January, 2020 Gardaí responded to a call at Parson’s Court, Newcastle, Co. Dublin.

Ambulance personnel and responding Gardaí discovered the bodies of three children in the house.

The bodies of the three children have been removed to the City Morgue, where a post-mortem examination will take place later today that will determine the cause of death.

A female relative, aged in her 40’s, was found at the scene and is currently receiving medical attention in Tallaght University Hospital while a family liaison officer has been appointed and is in contact with the father and the extended family.