Kevin Galvin

Three people are due to appear before Tipperary Distrct Court this afternoon, charged with two counts of abduction.

It’s after two young boys were discovered in Thurles last week, having gone missing from Belfast.

Following a cross-border appeal the boys were found, and two women in their 30s and 50s and a man in his 40s were remanded in custody after appearing before Nenagh District Court last week.

The Judge refused bail to all three people following Garda objections, and they will now appear before the Tipperary courts again today.