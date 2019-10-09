By Anna O’Donoghue

Three brides who married at Cork Metropole’s hotel 46 years ago made contact and all met up again with their husbands to chat about their “Wedding Breakfasts” this week.

The ‘Sunbeam’ ladies, 1973

Two of the brides stayed in contact after their wedding day after meeting on the 3pm train that day to Dublin 46 years ago. They were headed on honeymoon to Jersey. All three brides worked in the Sunbeam factory in Cork.

The reunion was all part of the hotel’s Wedding Club Earlier this year the hotel issued a call to couples who had their wedding reception at the venue over the last 50 years to join.

The ‘Sunbeam’ ladies, 2019

Another couple joining the celebrations on Friday night are Mr and Mrs Skinner who were married at the hotel 68 years ago. They are now 95 and 96 years old.

Speaking about the club’s launch this Friday, General Manager at the Metropole Hotel, Roger Russell said: “We have been overwhelmed by the response from couples who had their reception at the Metropole Hotel over the years. We have had so many visitors to the hotel over the last few months to tell us their stories about their wedding.

Weddings have changed over the years, going from Wedding Breakfasts for an hour to big affairs with 200 people over the whole day

“Over the last 50 years we have had more than 3,000 weddings at the hotel and we look forward to celebrating with couples on Friday night.”

The Metropole is also creating a Wedding Wall at the hotel which will display wedding pictures over the years. Couples who married at the Metropole will be entitled to join the Wedding Club and will receive a platinum card which will afford them exclusive discounts and offers within the Metropole Hotel for life.