Three men have been arrested by gardaí following an intelligence-led operation that resulted in the seizure of cannabis worth some €200,000.

Gardaí, including officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Special Crime Task Force (SCTF), carried out the operation in Dublin and Meath on Monday.

Searches were carried out at locations in the two counties, where the suspected cannabis herb was seized.

The three men — one aged 58 and two aged 45 — were arrested over the course of the operation.

They are currently being detained at Coolock, Raheny and Ballymun Garda stations, under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

All three men have had their periods of detention extended and remain in Garda custody at this time.