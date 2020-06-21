A petition urging councillors in Wexford not to sell off the National 1798 Rebellion Centre has gathered over three thousand signatures.

It follows a report in local newspaper The Slaney News that the centre is set to be offered for sale again.

Colum O’Rouke, the founder of the 1798 Casualties Database, says the opening of the centre on the 200th anniversary is what sparked his interest as a child.

He said: “In 2018 there was a question of it being sold and the public weren’t really kept in the loop about what was going on, and the sale crashed. Now it has kicked off again and we’re just fed up of it.

“I remember the centre being opened I was there that week I was only 12. There was a love interest between myself and 1798 as a child and many, many others.”

O’Rourke says it’s hugely sad that the centre has become run down in recent years.

“A few of us were discussing whether Wexford Heritage Trust could get involved. Instead of just selling it up it just needs to be reinvested in properly and re-energised completely.

“It needs more enthusiasm – we can’t keep using the excuse it’s in a bad part of town.”