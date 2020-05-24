Tens of thousands of workers on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment are to be moved to jobseekers’ benefit.

The Sunday Times reports ministers will present the plan to cut back the payment for part-time workers next week.

A report by the Department of Business has found 38% of those receiving the payment were making less than €350 a week.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd-Barrett thinks it’s unfair to cut people’s payments.

He said: “The vast majority of people who aren’t returning to work at the moment are doing so because they’re not allowed to return to work.

“Many others, because of physical distancing in areas like arts, tourism, taxi driving hospitality, will not be able to return to work or will have substantially reduced incomes because of physical distancing so it is utterly unfair to reduce their payments.”