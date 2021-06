By Dean Egan.

Thousands of students across the South East begin their Leaving Cert today.

It’s D-Day for the class of 2021, and as usual students will be sitting down to English Paper 1 from 09:30am.

Due to public health measures there are more than 5,000 exam centres being used to allow for social distancing.

This year sixth year students have the option of sitting the exams, accepting calculated grades or choosing both.