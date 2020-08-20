People across the South East are being warned that the bad weather isn’t finished yet.

Significant rain and wind is expected to continue today and this evening, despite weather warnings being lifted.

Thousands of people in Tipperary have been left without electricity and water as a result of the storm.

Power outages are being reported across all 5 South East counties this morning.

West Waterford was significantly hit by Storm Ellen last night with power outages and fallen trees and debris on the roads.

Speaking to Beat news, Director of Services with Waterford Council, Fergus Galvin, is urging people to be careful:

A statement from Tipperary County Council this morning says;

“Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are working to restore water supply to customers in Clonmel following Storm Ellen.

Areas affected by supply disruption include Davis Road, King Street, Coleville Rd, Gladstone St, Powerstown, Waterford Rd, Mountain Rd, Knocklucas and surrounding areas.

Crews are working to restore production at the water treatment plant as quickly and as safely as possible and restore water supply to homes and businesses in the affected area.

“Works are scheduled to take place until 3pm this afternoon. We recommend that you allow 2 to 3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your water supply to fully return.

Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a supply outage occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to restore normal supply to impacted customers.”

A full list of power outages and estimated restoration times can be found here.

Cathal Nolan, from Ireland’s Weather Channel, says it’s the worst weather since Storm Ophelia, which claimed three lives in 2017.

“Certainly this storm ranks pretty evenly with Storm Ophelia,” he said. “Some parts of the country have seen gusts of wind in the past few hours that have even exceeded the levels that were recorded during Storm Ophelia and of course the damage to power supplies is of a similar nature.”