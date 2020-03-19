Thousands of public sector employees did not receive their wages today.

The National Shared Services Office (NSSO) has apologised for the delay.

The issue affected accounts which are connected to a number of Departments and Offices.

In a statement, the NSSO said “it is aware that salary payments due today have not transferred into the bank accounts of employees of your Department/Office.

“We are working very hard to resolve this issue as a matter of urgency and have the full salary credited to their accounts as soon as possible.

“The NSSO wish to sincerely apologise to the staff affected.

“A further update will issue as soon as possible to confirm when payment will be made.”