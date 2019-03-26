Revenue officers have seized over 58,000 cigarettes and 1.45kg of pipe tobacco during a search of a cargo vessel yesterday at Port of Waterford.

The vessel, which was registered in Panama had arrived into Waterford from Ceuta, Spain.

The tobacco products, including brands such as ‘L&M’, ‘ASOS’ and ‘NAKHLA’, have an estimated retail value of over €35,100 representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €27,700.

A Syrian male in his 30s was questioned in relation to the seizure.

This seizure was part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.

Share it:













Don't Miss