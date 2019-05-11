Students from Christ King Girls Secondary School: Aideen O’Shea, Emily Cunningham, Emer Smith, Lucy O’Halloran and Shauna Nagle taking part in the charity event. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Tens of thousands of people have taken part in the annual Darkness Into Light event.

The 5k walk was held at over 168 venues throughout the country in the early hours of this morning to raise funds for suicide prevention.

Last year, Darkness into Light walkers raised €6 million.

Thousands came together in the early hours of this morning to walk and raise funds for suicide prevention.

Similar events are also taking place in 19 countries across five continents.

It is all aimed at removing the stigma around suicide and self-harm and spreading the power of hope.

The money raised is used to keep Pieta centres open and able to continue with services like free therapy, a 24 /7 Helpline, and education and bereavement counselling for people in need of support.

Speaking on this morning’s events, Elaine Austin, CEO, Pieta said: “Darkness Into Light unites us as people, from rural communities to major cities, across the globe, in a spirit of comfort and compassion to give and build hope.

“It connects us all, creating the energy for change, in which suicidal thoughts, self-harm and stigma can be replaced by hope, self-care and acceptance.

“It is vital for the delivery of our services and for raising awareness. We are so thankful to have had [insert participant numbers] people walking with us today from Darkness Into Light.

“I want to thank our volunteers, our supporters, our partner Electric Ireland and all the participants for their involvement in this year’s event.

“However, the journey continues beyond the finish line of the walk. It is vital that we continue to build hope.”

If you did not have the chance to participate in this morning’s event you can still donate at Darknessintolight.ie.