Kevin Galvin.

On one of the hottest days of the year, thousands across Carlow are to be without water until tomorrow morning.

Due to emergency repairs on a burst watermain on the R727 Carlow to Hacketstown Road, dozens of townlads and villages in the east of the county will be without water until tomorrow morning.

The water supply will be turned off until 10am tomorrow morning, with Irish Water saying its working with the council to restore supply as quickly as possible.

A status yellow weather warning for high temperatures remains in place across the region.

It comes only a week after a boil water notice for parts of the county had been lifted.

Areas around Castledermot and Graney had been affected.

Irish Water say people can visit their website on www.water.ie for further updates.