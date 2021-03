By Dean Egan.

It’s being reported that this year’s Oscar nominees have been told they must attend the ceremony in person.

The letter from producers of the 93rd Academy Awards apparently says appearing via Zoom ‘isn’t an option’ if they can’t get to the show in LA.

The ceremony takes place on April 25th.

Kilkenny’s Cartoon Saloon are in the running for the Best Animated Feature for Wolfwalkers.

It’s understood there will be an on-site Covid safety team with testing available.