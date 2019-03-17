Orla chatted to JP Payne, Robert O’Brien and Ciaran Rae about their plans for Carlow’s first Pride Festival this summer, July 21. More details here

And Lynne and Martina from the Pepper Hustle Method were in to talk about Martina’s blog post about loneliness and motherhood. Martina said in her blog that “…no-one tells you about the loneliness of motherhood… after I had children my life changed dramatically”. You can check out the rest of her article in the blog section of the Pepper Hustle website here.

Loads more happened on the Sunday Grill this Saint Patrick’s Day- even Jake Carter paid us a visit. You can hear the show in full here!

