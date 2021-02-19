By Robbie Byrne

Given the spell of wet weather we’ve been enduring of late, it comes as no suprise that having a decent set of tyres is paramount to both your safety and the safety of motorists around you.

Despite that, it seems the driver of this Toyota pick-up didn’t get the memo.

Stopped by the Naas Roads Policing Unit at a multi-agency checkpoint at Moyvalley, this pick-up had some of the worst tyres we’ve seen this side of an F1 circuit.


Whatsmore, the driver was also found to be over 50km from their home on a non-essential journey.

Taking to the Garda Traffic twitter account, Gardaí said: “Naas Roads Policing Unit conducted a Multi Agency Checkpoint on the R148 at Moyvalley. A car was stopped and found to have dangerously worn tyres. Furthermore the driver was over 50km from their home on an non-essential journey. Fixed Charge Penalty Notice issued.#ArriveAlive”

Earlier this week in Carlow, members of the county’s Road Policing Unit stopped this Opel Corsa when it turned away from a checkpoint.

Once gardaí had caught up with the driver, they found the motorist to be unaccompanied on a learner permit, and under the influence of cannabis.

Share it: