By Robbie Byrne

Given the spell of wet weather we’ve been enduring of late, it comes as no suprise that having a decent set of tyres is paramount to both your safety and the safety of motorists around you.

Despite that, it seems the driver of this Toyota pick-up didn’t get the memo.

Stopped by the Naas Roads Policing Unit at a multi-agency checkpoint at Moyvalley, this pick-up had some of the worst tyres we’ve seen this side of an F1 circuit.

Whatsmore, the driver was also found to be over 50km from their home on a non-essential journey.

Taking to the Garda Traffic twitter account, Gardaí said: “Naas Roads Policing Unit conducted a Multi Agency Checkpoint on the R148 at Moyvalley. A car was stopped and found to have dangerously worn tyres. Furthermore the driver was over 50km from their home on an non-essential journey. Fixed Charge Penalty Notice issued.#ArriveAlive”

Naas Roads Policing Unit conducted a Multi Agency Checkpoint on the R148 at Moyvalley. A car was stopped and found to have dangerously worn tyres. Furthermore the driver was over 50km from their home on an non-essential journey. Fixed Charge Penalty Notice issued.#ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/Dbl9P0IPdV — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 18, 2021

Earlier this week in Carlow, members of the county’s Road Policing Unit stopped this Opel Corsa when it turned away from a checkpoint.

Once gardaí had caught up with the driver, they found the motorist to be unaccompanied on a learner permit, and under the influence of cannabis.

Carlow Roads Policing Unit stopped this car when it turned away from an Operation Fanacht checkpoint on approach. Learner driver, unaccompanied by licensed driver, tested positive for driving under the influence of drugs, and passenger had a quantity of drugs on board. pic.twitter.com/sd8YVdCv5j — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 15, 2021