The winners of the €175 million EuroMillions jackpot have collected their prize.

The large family syndicate from the Naul in North Dublin scooped the jackpot on February 19.

They decided to keep their prize collection low key, and were presented with their winning cheque by National Lottery CEO, Dermot Griffin, yesterday.

Syndicate spokesperson, Gerry Brown, said the family are now looking forward to getting on with their lives after what has been an exciting week.

“This is life-changing for all of the family and we are absolutely thrilled,” he said.

“We have spent the last week getting independent legal and financial advice, and our win is slowly sinking in.

“We are a very close family and this is a dream come true for us. We want this win to change our lives in a positive way.

The family’s ticket was sold at Reilly’s Daybreak in Naul and the syndicate realised their good fortune when the ticket was checked on the night of the draw.

Mr Griffin, congratulated the family on the biggest Lottery jackpot ever won in Ireland.

“I am absolutely thrilled for the family and it was a pleasure meeting them in National Lottery HQ and to share their excitement and joy.

“Happy days like this is part of what playing National Lottery games is all about. This has been a historic few weeks for us with our biggest ever jackpot payout.”

