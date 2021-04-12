By Joleen Murphy

The Minister for Higher Education says the third level sector has the potential to become a leader in combating sexual violence in Ireland.

It comes as the Department launches a nationwide survey of staff and students to record instances of sexual violence and harassment and make policy decisions based on its findings.

Over 260 thousand students across the country are being asked to take part in the survey.

The poll will ask people to detail any non-consensual sexual experiences they’ve had as well as question their knowledge of the policies in place at their college or IT.

It is being described as a “groundbreaking survey” and the new study aims to “open a conversation” about sexual harassment on campus and create policies to combat the issue.

The Union of Students in Ireland worked with the Higher Education Authority to create the survey.

Vice President for Welfare at the Union of Students in Ireland Clare Austik says the issue must be addressed at all levels of the sector.

“When we have this information, we will be able to look at at these different types of events that occur and try and encourage a safe and respectful behaviour at these events.

“But also the cultural change needs to happen on every single campus.

“All staff, students, admin, senior management have to be involved in these conversations.”

Chief Executive at the Dublin Rape Crisis Noeline Blackwell has welcomed the survey but say it’s taken higher education some years to address the ongoing issue of sexual violence.

She has this advice for people who may find the subject matter daunting.

“Throughout the survey there are reminders built in of the help that is there including the national 24 hour helpline and other supports.

Opportunities to skip various questions if they consider them too hard to answer so they don’t have to fill in every single piece of it.”

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris says the findings will be used to shape policies and action plans that he will update Cabinet on later this month.