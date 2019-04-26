A bus operator has been left reeling following the theft of €400 worth of fuel from one of its coaches.

The diesel was siphoned from the bus outside a Kilkenny hotel between 17:30 and 08:00 on Tuesday night/ Wednesday morning.

Kilkennynow.ie reports that the coach’s fuel tank locking mechanism had been pushed in during the theft.

There was no other damage to the vehicle.

The theft is the second such incident to have occurred in Kilkenny city in the past month.

On March 27th, €400 worth of fuel was siphoned from vehicles that were parked in a Kilkenny city building site.