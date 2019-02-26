A burglar broke into a church in Co. Kilkenny just moments after Saturday mass was held.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, which occurred in Johnstown Parish Church shortly after 11 am on February 23rd.

It is understood that an unknown male asked the parish priest, Fr Frank Maher, for use of the toilet.

It was only later discovered that the sacristy had been broken into.

Drawers had been flung open and items were disturbed in the thief’s failed attempt to find items of value.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact Gardaí.

