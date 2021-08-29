By Megan O’Brien

A young couple’s engagement was written in the sand this weekend, specifically the sand on the beach in Dunmore East.

25 year old Niamh Curran from Cheshire in England was strolling through the Waterford town she’s been visiting since she was six years old when her boyfriend Charlie Reader proposed with some help from a local artist.

Niamh and Charlie have been together for six years after meeting when musician Charlie played at Niamh’s 18th birthday party. He’s also been visiting the seaside village since then and every year follows local sand artist, Séan Corcoran.

Charlie contacted Séan and asked him to help him out by writing a giant message in the sand. Howeverm as they walked, Niamh wasn’t too interested in the views so Charlie had to pretend to look out to sea.

He wrote “Niamh, Will you marry me?” inside a love heart surrounded by swirls which Niamh only saw when she asked Charlie what he was looking at over the wall.

When she saw the message, Charlie had the ring ready saying “I had been carrying it in my pocket all day and I kept checking every few minutes to see that I had it.”

An unsuspecting bride to be Niamh said she was “very very surprised”. She said “There was a picnic blanket and a bottle of fizz on the beach, the ring also has a celtic design on the side, it’s beautiful, it’s all absolutely perfect”.

The couple are looking at venues nearby Dunmore East to get married in next year.