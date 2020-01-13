A young Irish model has detailed a horrific burglary incident in which she was held hostage by five masked men.

Eve Ryan, 24, from Dublin took to social media over the weekend to describe the shocking ordeal she went through at her home.

During the nightmare event, Eve was held hostage where she was locked up in a bathroom for over 20 hours, had a knife put to her neck and screwdrivers to her eyes – all while her granny, who suffers from dementia, was in the house.

Shockingly, the thugs even resorted to pouring bleach on the model before looting the home for jewellery, cash and her iPhone.

Commenting on social media on Saturday, Eve said: “I’ve never ever felt as terrified in my life.

“I kept pleading with them, ‘please don’t hurt my granny’. They then dragged me by the hair into a tiny toilet ensuite in the back bedroom, which has no window, locked me in and took the key.”

Eve went on to say that she felt so terrified she even contemplated “ending it all”.

Dublin Live reports that Gardaí are aware of the situation and are appealing for information regarding the burglary and false imprisonment of Eve.

