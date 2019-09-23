There’s one week left for families to apply for the Back to School Clothes and Footwear Allowance.
Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty is urging families to check out their entitlement, in case they qualify for a payment under the scheme which remains open until September 30th.
The scheme, which provides a once-off payment towards the cost of school clothing and footwear, was increased €25 per child in last year’s budget.
The allowance is now €150 for children aged 4 to 11, and €275 for young people aged 12 to 22.