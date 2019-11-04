Chocoholics will surely drool over a cocoa-themed dinner being served in Cork this month.

A four-course dinner will be served after a sparkling reception at the Cork International Hotel, where each course will feature cocoa and will be paired with wine.

The chocolate dinner tickets are €80 per person and tickets are limited.

Last year’s dinner was a sell-out and organisers say this year’s will be bigger and better than before.

The chocolate-themed dinner will be served to guests on Friday, November 22 as part of the Cork Baking and Chocolate Weekend.

It is the third year of the popular event and chocolate experts from around the world will descend on Cork.

“After a very successful two years, there have been enhancements and changes to this years Cork Baking and Chocolate Weekend,” said Carmel Lonergan, general manager of the Cork International Hotel.

“The main exhibitor area will feature chocolatiers, suppliers and bakers. Adjacent to that, we have a large marquee which will host cookery demonstrations throughout the weekend.”

Over the weekend, the Great Cork Bake Off will take place once again. Contestants will be whittled down to 15 finalists who will be judged by renowned chef, Paul Kelly, Executive Pastry Chef of the Merrion Hotel and judge of the Great Irish Bake Off.

There will be a Q&A with William Curley, an award-winning chocolatier and patissier from Scotland. William will be offering hints and tips for baking and decorating your favourite delicacies.

Workshops across the weekend will include beer and chocolate pairing; wine and chocolate pairing; a cocktail making masterclass and sourdough made easy. There will also be workshops focusing on cakes, with classes on how to make an amazing Christmas cake; painting on cakes and icing cakes.

“It is a wonderful craft to enjoy. It truly brings out creativity you never even realised you had, and it becomes a real family affair with multiple generations able to enjoy it together,” said Jacqueline Cullinane, co-founder of the Cork Sugar Craft Association.

“We hope there will be lots of would-be cake artists and chocolatier stars born when they visit the Cork International Hotel on November 22 to 24 and become seduced by the passion that goes into chocolate and baking. Once you get hooked, it’s hard to lose that passion that lasts a lifetime.”

Children are welcome to attend the events, with the main exhibition zone hosting a children’s zone with cookie decorating, baking, story telling, face painting and many other activities.

The Cork Baking and Chocolate Weekend runs from November 22-24 at the Cork International Hotel. General admission is €5 for adults, with free admittance for children.