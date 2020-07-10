There’s a “clear change” in the way Covid-19 is spreading, with younger people now accounting for the vast majority of cases in this country.

All of the 23 newly-confirmed cases last night were people under 45 years of age, with 15 under the age of 25.

The National Public Health Emergency Team says people need to take immediate care and caution.

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ronan Glynn, is appealing to younger people to be sensible if gathering this weekend:

“You can gather with 6, 10, 20 friends with no social distancing.”

“All of you could be seemingly healthy, it only takes one person in that group to spread Covid”

“Really, please think twice!”