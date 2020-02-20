There were 44 assaults on ambulance staff in the South Region in 2018 and 2019.

23 were physical, 20 were verbal and 1 was sexual, according to details released under the freedom of information act.

The statistics cover Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford, Wexford and South Tipperary, along with Cork and Kerry.

Tina Martin is the co-chairperson of the National Ambulance Service Representative Association:

“The incidents of assaults is increasing yearly….you would get physical assaults, and there would be a lot of verbal abuse.”