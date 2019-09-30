The Government has released their homeless figures for August.

There were over 6,000 people without a permanent home at the end of last month.

There was 266 adults homeless across the South East during the last 2 weeks of August.

170 of them were men and 96 were women and they range in age from 18 to over 65.

Waterford had the highest amount of people homeless at 112, while Carlow had the least at 23.

There was 59 people without a permanent residence in Kilkenny, 38 in Wexford and 34 in Tipperary.