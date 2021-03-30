There may be no easing of restrictions on April 5th as the government takes a phased approach to easing some measures.

Ministers have said they don’t want to do anything to put the full re-opening of schools in danger.

Instead the easing of a limited number of restrictions next month will happen in steps, likely from April 12th.

This afternoon cabinet Ministers will consider scrapping the 5km travel rule to allow IN-county travel.

Construction, underage sport, golf, tennis, and outdoor meet-ups are also set to return over a number of weeks.

Junior Minister Niall Collins says the government will take a cautious approach.

“What I expect the government to announce is the easing of a number of restrictions across outdoor activities, across education, across construction and across the travel restrictions.

“I expect that will be staggered over the month of April, leading into early May.

“In other words, it not all happening on the one day.”

We’ll find out this evening what COVID restrictions are going to be eased over the next few weeks.