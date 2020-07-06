There have been no further deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland, according to the daily update from the Department of Health this evening.

In a statement, it said that a further 4 cases of coronavirus have also been confirmed here, bringing the total number of cases to 25,531 .

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 1,741.

For the second day in a row, no more Covid-19 deaths have been reported in the Republic of Ireland.

The latest figures follow on from consistently low numbers of new cases in recent weeks.

Acting chief medical officer Ronan Glynn says there have been several cases among young people recently.