There have been bitter and personal attacks during the first US Presidential debate.

Donald Trump and his rival clashed on issues including the coronavirus pandemic, law and order and race relations.

Joe Biden called his opponent a liar, a clown and accused him of failing to have a plan to deal with Covid-19.

Donald Trump brought up his rival’s son and unproven claims he got millions from overseas interests.

The insults were at times personal:

Biden: “You’re the worst President America has ever had.”

Trump: “Joe….I’ve done more in 47 months than you have in 47 years.”

Biden: “You said this pandemic would be finished by Easter…….it’s still here…….how about we inject people with bleach?”

Trump: “That was said sarcastically, Joe.”