The World Health Organisation (WHO) says lockdowns are not the only option for countries that have a second wave of Covid-19.

The global death toll from the disease has risen to over 416,000 and there are 7.3 million confirmed cases.

The US accounts for two million of them and Brazil has seen the second-worst outbreak with more than 772,000 cases.

The number of new infections has dropped in Europe.

The WHO’s Dr Mike Ryan says lockdown is not the only option if there is another surge.

“It’s not a matter of should we do lockdowns or should we not,” said Dr Ryan.

“If lockdowns are not possible or not appropriate then there are many, many other things that can be done.

“What we would like to see is the investments in these other things particularly an investment at a community level in community-led surveillance, in early warning, in quarantine and in all the other measures.”