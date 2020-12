There are calls for Ireland to reconsider implementing mandatory quarantine for people flying into the country.

A further 18 Covid-related deaths have been recorded, with most of those having taken place in November.

Health officials have also confirmed 269 cases – 20 of those are in Kilkenny, with 19 in Tipperary.

Professor Anthony Staines says nations that have managed to keep Covid levels down have quarantined international travellers.