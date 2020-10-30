There are 772 more cases of Covid-19 in the Republic, while six people have died with the virus.

228 cases are in Dublin.

In the South East Waterford has confirmed 12 new cases today, Kilkenny confirms 5, while Wexford, Carlow and Tippearary have each recorded less than 5 new cases today.

But the chief medical officer, Tony Holohan, says the overall situation has improved, but it’s still early days.

“We have to remember that incidence is increasing in older age groups, who are particularly vulnerable to this disease. The way in which we can protect them is if we continue to drive down transmission across the whole population.”

Dr. Desmond Hickey, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “As of today, Ireland has seen a reduction in its 7-day incidence rate of 36% when compared to the previous 7 days. Ireland’s progress is notable when compared to the rapidly deteriorating picture across Europe. It is paramount that we sustain and continue to drive down disease incidence as much as possible in the coming weeks.”

The death toll now stands at 1,908, and there have been 61,059 cases since the pandemic began.