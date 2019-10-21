In the midst of Brexit, #TheNorthIsNow has been dominating Twitter trends and if you’re confused, here’s why.

Same sex marriage and abortion will become legal in Northern Ireland from midnight tonight.

The historic moves comes after MPs at Westminster voted to decriminalise both unless a new power-sharing government’s in place at Stormont by the end of today.

Although assembly members sat for the first time in two and half years to debate the changes it only acts as a symbolic move as members have no power to stop the changes coming into force.

The Stormont Assembly has been suspended for the past two years after power-sharing collapsed due to ongoing disagreements between the DUP and Sinn Fein.

Here’s what people have been saying:

