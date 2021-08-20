Twelve Waterford-based artists are presenting the work they produced during the pandemic at a new exhibition in the Theatre Royal this month.

“Into the Spotlight” is in partnership with the Gallery of Modern Art Waterford and includes a variety of visual art from printmaking and photography to painting and ceramics.

No booking is required for the free event which opened this evening and is running from Tuesdays to Saturdays, with people being invited to visit “as much as they want”.

Speaking to Beat News, theatre manager Mary Boland says creativity continued in the county throughout the pandemic:

“There are some artists who have been busy at it for many many years and then there are newcomers to it as well.

They’re presenting at least two pieces each and their work, it doesn’t necessarily reflect the year and a half that we’ve just been through but what it does tell us is that even throughout lockdowns, people continue to create.”

“Theatre Royal is not a gallery space – we’re not curators of art – so this is really a once-off that we’re doing.

“We’re open Tuesday to Saturday every week, it’s simply just walk in whenever you’re free and there’s no charge at all.”