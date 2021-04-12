By Dean Egan.
The young man killed in a road traffic accident in Wexford over the weekend has been named locally.
25-year-old Sean Hurley from Tagoat lost his life in the single vehicle accident at Drinagh in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The driver of the car, a woman in her 20s, received treatment at Wexford General Hospital.
2 other passengers were also treated for minor injuries.
As the car came to the attention of Gardai prior to the incident the matter has been referred to GSOC.
