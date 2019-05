The young man killed in a crash in County Carlow yesterday has been named.

Darragh Keogh who was in his 20s was living in Tullow.

He was killed when his car collided with another vehicle on the main Carlow to Tullow Road at around 5:30pm yesterday evening.

The road had been closed for a forensic examination but has since re-opened.

The driver of the second car – a man in his 50s – was taken to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny with a suspected broken leg.