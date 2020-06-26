A young boy injured in a crash in Co Carlow yesterday has died in hospital.

The 10-year-old cyclist was hit by a jeep in the Ballymartin area of Borris at around 1:30pm yesterday afternoon.

He was airlifted to Temple Street Hospital where he passed away from his injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and particularly anyone with dash cam footage to contact Carlow Garda Station.

Borris Parish Community Alert Committee would like to express there sincere condolences to the Lyons Family Ballymartin… Posted by Borris Parish Community Alert on Friday, June 26, 2020

Speaking to Beat news, Cathaoirleach of the Muinebheag Municipal District, Councillor Arthur McDonald, says it’s an awful tragedy: