The world of Roald Dahl is the theme for this year’s Late Late Toy Show.

Matilda and Willy Wonka’s Oompa Loompas will feature on the show this Friday night.

While host Ryan Tubridy will open the programme as Fantastic Mr Fox.

This year there will be a new international element to the show with children from around the world taking part virtually.

🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/sxpTAQ6qCV — RTÉ One (@RTEOne) November 26, 2020