The World Naked Bike Ride is returning to Cork this June and organisers are looking for participants.

The bike ride takes place in Cork City on Saturday, June 8 and will see riders travel the city by bike – in the nip.

The dress code motto is “bare as you dare” and full or partial nudity is encouraged, but not mandatory.

Bodypainting is also optional.

The event is an annual, worldwide bike ride that highlights the vulnerability of cyclists everywhere and decries society’s dependence on pollution-based transport.

The event began in Spain in 2001 after a run of tragic cyclist deaths in road accidents.

It now takes place in over 100 cities across the world each year and expanded to look at broader issues of pollution, resource wars and global warming,

If you’re interested in taking part, you can register your interest by popping an email to [email protected]