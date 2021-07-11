By Megan O’Brien

The whole country will be basking in sunshine next week.

Weather watchers say high pressure is starting to build and will bring temperatures into the mid 20s by Tuesday.

The fine conditions should last until next weekend.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says the conditions will be pleasant:

“Once the high pressure builds over Ireland it’ll be the whole country that will enjoy the fine settled spell. The warmest temperatures will most likely be inland with some sea breezes but it does look like it’s going to be a fine set of warm days for all of Ireland really”