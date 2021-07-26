By Dean Egan.

The weather this week will be a ‘complete change’ to what it was in the last number of days, according to Met Eireann.

An advisory for ‘heavy, thundery showers’ has been issued for the entire country, and will come into effect at midday until 5 o clock tomorrow morning.

Met Eireann is warning of downpours which will lead to ‘dangerous driving conditions’ with Leinster and east Munster expected to be impacted the most.

Meteorologist Emer Flood says it will remain unsettled for the rest of the week:

“We’re going into a change of a much fresher air mass compared to last week.”

“People can expect it to feel a lot fresher, and a lot cooler, with best temperatures in the high-teens to 20 degrees at best.”

“With the threat of heavy thundery showers, particularly on Wednesday when they are expected to be quite widespread again.”

Latest AROME high resolution charts showing the risk of heavy showers today moving in from the West. Corks and Waterford could see some very heavy rain this evening and tonight. pic.twitter.com/cenF0fPe1g — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) July 26, 2021