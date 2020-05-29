The warm weather conditions will stay with us for the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to range from 20 to 25 degrees across the country.

Yesterday, Roscommon saw the highest temperature in the country yesterday at 26.8 degrees.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather says the sun will continue to shine for the weekend, but it’ll be a little windy today:

“It’s certainly going to be a lovely weekend. The only downside is that it will be windy today. So for those who are lucky enough to live within 5 KM of a beach, it will be windy but temperatures will be high.”