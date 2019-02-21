The Hatch, owned by chef Colin Johnstone and Bronagh Johnstone, takes home the Golden Burger trophy this year, with two-time winners Son of a Bun on Cork’s MacCurtain Street missing out on a hat trick by a sprinkling of customer votes.

To wash away the January blues, the people of Ireland were invited to indulge in the most creative and delicious burgers the country had to offer from January 28 until February 3, 2019.

It was a hectic week, with venues nationwide going burger mad with events, tastings, challenges and demos.

The Hatch, which has a cult following at locations in Kilkeel, Dundrum and Newcastle, pulled out all the stops for BurgerFest 2019, gifting their loyal customers a free burger for every one purchased.

The team also launched a trio of mouthwatering limited edition burgers that had hungry customers queuing to try three new flavours:

The Big Black Truffle Mac & Cheese Burger

The Scampi Fries Fish Burger

The Indian Burger

”We just loved being part of this fantastic competition.” said Bronagh Johnstone, owner, The Hatch.

“BurgerFest gives businesses like ours a chance to showcase their ideas. After winning Best Burger in Ulster in 2018, we are delighted to now win Best Burger in Ireland 2019, especially given the quality of the other entrants this year. We are so proud and grateful to receive this award to get recognition for our love for good food, local produce and hard work.”

