By Dean Egan.

The Transport Minister says he doesn’t want to “stop-start” international travel, and expects the roll-out of the Digital Covid cert to continue on July 19th.

Eamon Ryan’s says he’s cautiously optimistic that indoor dining will be allowed from July 5th, despite the Delta variant.

A decision from Ministers on re-opening is expected late next week.

Minister Ryan says the EU Digital Covid Cert which will be in place from next month will provide some protection:

“The way we’ve done this opening in Ireland so far has worked.”

“We’ve managed to keep the numbers steady while reducing or bringing back some elements of normal life.”

“I don’t expect that to change.”

“Rollout of the digital cert is going to be key.”