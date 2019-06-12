The Technological University for the South East is now a step closer.

A memorandum of understanding was agreed last night between IT Carlow, WIT and the Teachers Union of Ireland.

The deal agreed at the Workplace Relations Commission will now be put to a staff ballot next week.

If members vote in favour, it will be mean a major hurdle holding up the establishment of a Technological University for the south east will have been cleared.

In a Statement to Beat news today, Fine Gael TD for Carlow, Pat Deering, said;

“I have worked closely with the team behind the project in IT Carlow and this is an important step forward in reaching the goal of a University in the South East.

While there is still some way to go, this means that agreement has been reached with the key trade union that represents staff at both IT Carlow and WIT.

In the future, the new Technological University for the South East (TUSE) will consolidate what IT Carlow has achieved over the last number of decades. The mission of our new Technological Universities is to drive development and jobs growth on a regional basis.

The TUSE is a progressive step forward for higher education and will be of huge benefit to communities in Carlow and the South East region”