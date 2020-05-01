The Taoiseach will announce later whether any Covid-19 restrictions can be lifted from next Tuesday.

The National Public Health Emergency Team meets this morning, and will issue advice to the government, which will then be discussed by Cabinet.

The death toll from the virus has risen to 1,232, after a further 43 people lost their lives, while the number of confirmed cases stands at 20,612.

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan, who’s already indicated he’s against easing restrictions, says intensive care admissions are still too high: