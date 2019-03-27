The Taoiseach is leading tributes to a former Carlow Kilkenny TD who has died.

John Browne was Fine Gael’s communications spokesperson in the 1980s and justice and health in the early 90s.

He was a TD in the Carlow Kilkenny constituency for almost 14 years – and for a time the only TD from Carlow.

His son, Fergal, continued in his career of public service, serving in the Seanad between 2002 and 2007 and on Carlow County Council.

Both he and John shared the honour of being elected Chair of Carlow County Council, seventeen years apart.

Leo Varadkar says John Browne was someone who “dedicated his life to helping others and will be missed”.

