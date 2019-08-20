We may have had a summer that included almost every type of weather possible but the tradition of ‘Back To School weather’ has stayed for another year.

After some bleak weeks in the South East temperatures are set to reach the mid-20s this weekend.

Of course, there still is the possibility of rain throughout the weekend but the South East region is set to get most of the fine and bright spells.

After a cool, wet and windy day tomorrow temperatures will start to rise from Thursday and get up to 24c by the weekend which is now looking pretty good! pic.twitter.com/cyCGqWuCDc — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) August 20, 2019

According to Met Eireann, Thursday will be mild and humid.

“Most areas will be dry, though rain and drizzle will affect west and northwest counties”.

On Friday, it will be “staying dry in most areas throughout the day with warm spells of hazy sunshine. Highest temperatures 18 to 23 or 24 degrees, warmest inland. Southeast breezes will be light to moderate”.

BBC are predicting the same with highest temperatures over in the UK.

#Bankholiday weekend coming up for many of us and it's looking fine and dry in most areas! pic.twitter.com/ZdaZxq2AeI — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) August 20, 2019

Get your summer wardrobe back out…we’ve got a weekend left of sun!